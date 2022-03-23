Closing arguments are underway of John Sipos accused of strangulation death of a City heights woman in 1969





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man stationed in San Diego while serving in the Navy was arrested decades later for the rape and murder of Mary Scott, who was found murdered in her City Heights home in 1969.

Defense testimony will resume — with closing arguments possibly getting underway — in the trial for John Sipos, who is accused in the 1969 strangulation death of a City Heights woman. Dept. 2004, San Diego Central Courthouse, 1100 Union St.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the court house to give some background to this trial and update us with any new information.

