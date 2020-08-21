John Vogel is running against Lorena Gonzalez and vows to repeal AB 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, Lyft announced they were suspending all services in California, Uber was expected to follow. The ride-sharing giants were and are targets of Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s “gig-worker” bill, AB 5.

AB 5 forces employers to reclassify all their independent contractors as employees.

But shortly after Lyft’s announcement, an appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors while an appeal works its way through the court.

John Vogel is running against Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, but he calls the race a “David v. Goliath fight.”

Vogel has been a longtime critic of AB 5, saying we need to be creating more opportunities for how, when and where we work, not less. Vogel believes in the new economy, everyone is an entrepreneur and should be able to choose how they sell their talents and services.

Vogel joined KUSI to discuss the controversy surrounding Uber and Lyft, and what he plans to do if he wins the election in November.