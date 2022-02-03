Johns Hopkins study finds lockdowns reduced COVID-19 mortality by only 0.2%





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are one of the many people who say the COVID-19 lockdowns did nothing to make you safer, yet another study has been published proving you were right all along.

The new study from Johns Hopkins has found that the lockdowns had little public health effects, and found they caused enormous harm to our society.

Rational Ground founder Justin Hart has appeared on KUSI News for nearly two years explaining this exact thing, and he joined Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to break down the findings and explain how it has resulted in a massive distrust in government by Americans.

The study states, “lockdowns contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy.” Adding that, “our study fails to demonstrate significant positive effects of mandated behavioral changes (lockdowns).This should draw our focus to the role of voluntary behavioral changes.”

Many mainstream media reports have reported the study’s findings to be “shocking,” but many experts like Justin Hart are not shocked by them at all.

Since the study found the lockdowns brought “devastating effects” to society, the authors are recommending they be “rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Despite the revelations by this study, California students are still forced to be masked up at school, and Governor Newsom’s statewide indoor mask mandate is still in place.

KUSI News reached out to County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Mayor Todd Gloria, both supporters of the lockdowns, for comment on the study but neither has gotten back.

KEY STATS FROM STUDY:

The lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths by about 0.2% in the United States and Europe.

Closing non-essential businesses reducing COVID-19 mortality by 10.6%, like related to bars.

Lockdowns limited public’s access to outdoor recreational activities, forcing them to eat at less safe indoor locations.

Evidence shows limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.

The complete study from Johns Hopkins University can be read here or below: