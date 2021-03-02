Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be a game changer, Dr. Olulade says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is slated to receive the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, heralded by the medical community for only requiring traditional refrigeration and being only a single-dose vaccine.

“This one-and-done approach is actually really great and I think it could be a game-changer,” added Abisola Olulade, M.D. from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Johnson & Johnson have planned to ship four million doses around the country in the first week, and millions more by the end of the month.

This type of vaccine is approximately 72% effective in the U.S. and 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found 95% effective during trials.

No one knows how many vaccines San Diego is supposed to receive or whether this vaccine type will be distributed at large vaccination superstations, smaller points of distribution (PODs), or in mobile clinics operating in rural San Diego.

Given the circulation of variants, researchers are continuing to monitor variants and see if booster shots are necessary for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or if a second dose is necessary for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Abisola Olulade, family medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI to discuss the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.