Jon Rahm commits to 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO – The world’s current number one ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, will be in San Diego competing in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The world’s top-ranked golfer will return to the scene of some of his most memorable triumphs later this month, as World No. 1 Jon Rahm has committed to play in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, the Century Club of San Diego announced today.

Rahm ascended to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, the same course where he secured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. In fact, Rahm has played Torrey so well that in five career starts in the Farmers Insurance Open, he owns four top-seven results, and has never finished outside the top 30.

The Farmers Insurance Open will bring the world’s best golfers to Torrey Pines Golf Course from Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29, featuring the PGA TOUR’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the first time in 2022.

Tickets for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open are available at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com, and some of the most popular options have sold out for certain days. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early and save as much as 25 percent off, as special advance ticket offers in all categories end the Sunday before tournament week (January 16).

Daily grounds tickets are $60 each day for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Full Field Days (Rounds 1-2), when fans are guaranteed to see all their favorite players in action before the cut is made. Friday and Saturday will feature later finishes, with golf being played right up until sunset for a new “prime time” feel on the tournament’s Championship Days. Grounds tickets for the final two rounds are $75 per day.

Brand new offerings this year include the exclusive Canyon Club, overlooking the 17th and eighth greens on Torrey Pines’ South Course, and the ULTRA Pass presented by Michelob ULTRA, an upgraded experience at the ninth tee. The Canyon Club has SOLD OUT for Friday’s and Saturday’s rounds.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon back to the Farmers Insurance Open as our field starts to really take shape,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego. “He’s not only the top-ranked player in the world rankings, but he brings a ton of excitement because of the tremendous success he has experienced right here at Torrey Pines. We look forward to sharing more great news about our field in the coming days, and we encourage fans to act quickly because tickets are selling fast.”

Rahm has won on the PGA TOUR in each of the past five seasons. He became World No. 1 with his victory in last year’s U.S. Open, using birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to edge Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. The 27-year-old Spaniard made a 24-foot, 7-inch putt on the 17th and then got up and down from the greenside bunker on 18 to secure his first win in a major championship.

The finish was reminiscent of Rahm’s Farmers Insurance Open debut in 2017, when he drained a 60-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to earn his maiden PGA TOUR victory at the age of 22 years, 2 months, 19 days. He would use the victory as a springboard for a season that included 10 top-10 finishes in the 18 starts immediately after he left San Diego and a rise up the Official World Golf Ranking that left him at the No. 3 position as he returned to defend his title the following January.

Rahm joins a field that also includes 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2021 Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele. Past Farmers Insurance Open winners in the field include Marc Leishman (2020), Rahm (2017), Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012), Scott Stallings (2014) and Ben Crane (2010).

Among the players with San Diego ties committed are Mickelson, Schauffele, Charley Hoffman (Poway High School), Pat Perez (Torrey Pines High School) and J.J. Spaun (San Diego State). The field is not final until the commitment deadline on Friday, Jan. 21.

