‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ to be performed at the C. Hook Theater

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The C-Hook Theatre is a youth theatre serving high school students in the East County area.

C. Hook Theater is a non-profit youth theater serving 9th – 12th grade children in the east county focusing on character, leadership, acceptance, inclusion and kindness.

This year they are performing “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” written by famed Broadway lyricist Andrew Llyod Webber.

This show has been postponed for 2 year due to COVID

The Show will be performed at the Kroc Theatre on University Ave.

June 22 – 25, 2022. For tickets visit chook.tix

Mayor Mark Arapostathis, Mayor of La Mesa and co-founder and teacher at La Mesa Arts Academy, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the theater and the impact it has on students.