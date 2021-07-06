Joseph Perkins on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hordes of candidates are looking to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom and they can now see a clear date for victory — Sept. 14.

KUSI Political Contributor Joe Perkins joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recall election and its candidates.

What it really is going to come down to are the candidates’ issues, Perkins described.

“I don’t think that this governor can coast to being returned to office,” Perkins concluded.