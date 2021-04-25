Joseph Perkins talks op-ed on CA Congresswoman Maxine Waters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the nation waited with bated breath last week for the verdict in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters made comments at a Minneapolis protest for which she has come under scrutiny.

“I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty,” U.S. Rep. Waters said. “And if we don’t… we’ve got to stay on the street. We have to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Four Minnesota GOP House members called on Waters to be censured, claiming that her comment was inciting violence and destruction.

Other elected leaders disagreed with those calling to censure Waters, who was not ultimately censured.

Some other elected leaders commented that it would be hypocritical to censure one member while ignoring the other members of Congress that have spouted past inciteful rhetoric.

KUSI Contributor Joseph Perkins wrote an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal describing Waters as having a long history of reckless rhetoric.

Perkins joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his op-ed in greater detail.