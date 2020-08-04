Josh Meredith is taking his talents to play at Fresno State University next fall

Josh Meredith is taking his talents to play at Fresno State University next fall. Former Valhalla standout is all set for his senior season with no distractions hoping to lead his new high school Mater Dei to big things when the seasons begins in December. The 2020 fall sports have all been delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Meredith, had a few schools vying for his services for the 2021 season. Idaho, South Dakota, Holy Cross, New Mexico State, and UNLV. Meredith, chose to play in the valley because their would be less distractions playing for the Bulldogs next fall.