Josie is a chihuahua, terrier, and ‘lovebug’ mix

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On this week’s puppy hour, Jessica Gercke, PR and Communications Director at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, blessed KUSI’s Jason Austell with Josie, the chihuahua and terrier mix puppy.

Josie is female spayed, microchipped, two months old, currently 4.5 pounds but moving up towards 18-25 pounds.

She is a sweetie who loves snuggles and someone to pour her love and attention.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification, plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

If you’re looking for an “egg-citing” animal adventure for springtime, visit Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Tails Family Fun Days!

The event features hands-on animal encounters with classic springtime species such as goats, rabbits, sheep, baby goats and even young emus; a discovery walk to untwist a puzzle; and a craft for kids to make and keep for themselves.

Spring Tails Family Fun Days includes:

One-hour private time slots for just you and your family (up to six people)

Best for toddlers through 5th grade

Pre-registration is required

$50 per group (Up to six people per group)

Repeats the following dates: March 20 & 21, April 24 & 25 and May 15 & 16

Register here: https://animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/springtails

COVID-19 safety protocols in place!