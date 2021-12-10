Journalist Rafar Weigel reflects on Jussie Smollet’s guilty verdict after breaking the story in 2019

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2019, one brave journalist and former KUSI News employee, Rafar Weigel, broke the story of Jussie Smollett lying about the faux hate crime incident we all know about now.

Looking back, it looks obvious that Smollett was lying, as Trump supporters walking around heavily blue Chicago in freezing weather in the middle of the night doesn’t seem plausible. But, at the time, Weigel was the only one who saw and reported the facts.

Even now President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter to defend Smollett, and slam Trump supporters.

All other media outlets ran with Smollett’s fairy tale, and have now been proven wrong as Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of six felony charges he faced for falsely reporting he was the victim of an elaborate hate crime.

All of Smollett’s charges are for disorderly conduct, and would typically be punishable by up to three years in prison. But, experts say he will likely not serve any time.

Newsman Rafar Weigel’s career was ruined when he published his story calling out the mainstream reporting.

Weigel explained how it all came about with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.