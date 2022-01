Journalists across Mexico protest recent slaying of journalists

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Sunday Jan. 23, Mexican journalist, Lourdes Maldonado was shot in Tijuana, Mexico after winning a wrongful termination case, being awarded $20,000.

After several journalist slayings, journalists have been protesting for their lives. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Esther Valdes Clayton, Immigration Attorney, about the slayings and the protests.