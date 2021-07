Journey cover band ‘Journeymen’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Journeymen,” a local Journey cover band, rocked out at KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, performing “Lights” then “Carry On My Wayward Son,” the latter being a song by “Kansas.”

Their upcoming gigs are July 30 for the Mission Hills Summer Concerts in the Park Series and another on August 28 at Pala Casino Starlight Theater.