‘Journey’ cover band ‘Open Arms’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Open Arms” a San Diego-based Journey tribute band rocked the house live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego playing such songs as “Escape,” “Oh Sherrie,” and “Separate Ways.”

Open Arms is comprised of Tee Pee as lead vocals, keys; Bart Pitula on lead guitars, vocals; Steve Kiraly on piano, organ, keytar, vocals; Frank Perez on bass guitars, vocals, and Jon Hoffpauir on drums, percussion.

Open Arms will be performing at a La Mesa private Halloween block party on Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

They will also be performing on the San Diego Wonderbus on Oct. 31.

Check www.facebook.com/wonderbusentertainment for the route.

Follow the band on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/openarmsjourneytributeband/