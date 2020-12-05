Joy Jar Toy Drive at Mike Hess Brewing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mike Hess Brewing is holding its second annual Joy Jar Drive with the Jessie Rees Foundation, Team NEGU (Never Ever Give Up) in December.

They are an organization that sends Joy Jars to kids undergoing Pediatric Cancer treatments which are plastic jars filled with goodies to bring good cheer to the kids. Hess said his daughter Keely was a recipient of these Jars, which get sent out about once every month or two to the kids and even their siblings.

It gives the kids something to look forward to as they explore the assortment of goodies that NEGU stuffs into the jars. It is named after Jessie Rees who died of a brain tumor in 2012, but not before she realized that kids in the hospital have little to be joyful about. So, she started Joy Jars.

Mike Hess Brewing it going to be doing the collection at all four three brewery locations in San Diego (North Park, Ocean Beach and Imperial Beach) until the 21st of December. Last year they collected two very large boxes of small toys.

The toys all need to fit inside the jar, must be new and fit in the jar – so less than 6″ tall and able to fit through the 4″ diameter opening. Things like this:

Hot Wheels * Playing cards * Markers * Notepad Pens * Trading Cards * Mad Libs * Activity books * Beanie Hats * Fun * Socks * Small slinkys * Book * Lights * Earbuds * Travel Games * Dominos * Wallets 3″ or less * Rubic’s Cubes * Lego Minis * iTunes gift cards * Bandanas * Small notepads * Jewelry * Sleep masks * Coin purses * Cloth headbands * Makeup bags

In addition with COVID-19 regulations and this being the holiday season, Mike Hess Brewing is selling Gift Cards. They are going to donate 25% of the face value of the gift card to the Jessie Rees Foundation so that their team can buy even more toys for kids. If someone buys their loved one a $40 gift card, they will donate $10 to the Jessie Rees Foundation. No Limit!