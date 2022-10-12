Judge allows for fifth placement of an SVP into Jacumba, Supervisor Anderson dismayed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Honorable Judge David M. Gill of the Superior Court effectively placed the sexually violent predator William Stafford into a home in Jacumba. The placement recommendation that the judge approved will place the fifth active SVP in Jacumba, a community that now has one SVP for every 108 residents.

Jacumba now houses 71.4% of all San Diego County’s SVP’s.

Supervisor Joel Anderson (District 2) joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss his appall at the current situation and the affect the presence of these SVP’s has on the Jacumba community.