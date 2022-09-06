Judge approves Trump’s request for a special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, Former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master was approved by US District Judge Aileen Cannon .

The FBI investigation into the potential mishandling of government documents discovered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence will be drastically slowed by this approval. This is seen by many as a victory for the Republican party.

A special master will block the FBI from access to the documents as they review evidence. The hunt for who will stand as special master has begun.