Judge asks to hear reasons why City of San Diego wants to cut down Ocean Beach palm trees





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Around 20 palm trees lining Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach were recently cited as obstructing air traffic to San Diego International Airport — and needed to be cut down.

The citation has a group of Point Loma residents up in arms, and now, they’ve even hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit.

A judge recently asked for official reasons why the City of San Diego wants to cut down the trees.

Attorney Marc Applbaum, who represents the group of residents, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for an update on the situation.

Applbaum described great difficulty in getting a response from any of the agencies involved.