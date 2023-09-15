Judge blocks Escondido school district’s controversial transgender student privacy policy





ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KUSI) – Last May, two teachers from Rincon Middle School in the Escondido Union School District filed a lawsuit challenging the district’s policies regarding what information can be shared with parents of students who are debating their “gender identity.”

The original complaint stated teachers are required to use “any pronouns or a gender-specific name requested by the student during school, while reverting to biological pronouns and legal names when speaking with parents in order to actively hide information about their child’s gender identity from them.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West names various officials from the Escondido Union School District and California State Board of Education as defendants.

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez granted a preliminary injunction request prohibiting enforcement of policies that bar teachers from discussing students’ gender identities with their parents.

Judge Benitez’s ruling stated, “A parent’s right to make decisions concerning the care, custody, control, and medical care of their children is one of the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests that Americans enjoy. However, if a school student expresses words or actions during class that may be the first visible sign that the child is dealing with gender incongruity or possibly gender dysphoria, conditions that may (or may not) progress into significant, adverse, life-long social-emotional health consequences, would it be lawful for the school to require teachers to hide the event from the parents?”

Michelle Breier of the Escondido Union School District reacted to the ruling saying the Escondido School District’s leadership is “reviewing the decision.”

The California Department of Education says, “Revealing a student’s gender identity or expression to others may compromise the student’s safety. Thus, preserving a student’s privacy is of the utmost importance. The right of transgender students to keep their transgender status private is grounded in California’s anti-discrimination laws as well as federal and state laws. Disclosing that a student is transgender without the student’s permission may violate California’s anti-discrimination law by increasing the student’s vulnerability to harassment and may violate the student’s right to privacy.”

Parents opposed to the district’s privacy policy say the school has no right to keep information from them about their own children.

Attorney for the teachers, Paul Jonna, and Rincon Middle School’s 8th Grade P.E. teacher, Lori West, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their legal win, and why they had to take their fight to the courts.

West explained that “truth and trust is the biggest part of our relationship with parents,” as she questioned why the Escondido School District policy didn’t consider parents essential partners of the students. Continuing, “they (parents) are entrusting their children to us. If don’t trust us, it’s just not a good situation.”

