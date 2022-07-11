Judge David Gill to visit Borrego Springs properties designated for SVP placement





BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Elected officials and residents of a rural desert community where state hospital officials have proposed housing a man classified as a sexually violent predator urged a San Diego judge Friday against authorizing his release into their community.

Friday’s court hearing concerned a proposal to place 69-year-old Michael Martinez at a home located at 3406 Running M Road, where he would be supervised and receive treatment.