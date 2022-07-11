Judge David Gill to visit Borrego Springs properties designated for SVP placement

Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez was convicted in four separate cases between 1979 and 2004 for offenses that occurred in San Diego and Los Angeles counties and has been diagnosed with pedophilia and personality disorders. The crimes for which he was convicted include child molestation, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, according to the DA’s office.
Among those who asked San Diego Superior Court Judge David M. Gill to reject Martinez’s placement at the Running M Road home were Assemeblymember Randy Voepel, R-Santee, whose district includes Borrego Springs. Voepel told the judge that eight SVPs have been placed in the 71st Assembly District, while three more are being contemplated.
Voepel, like others who have previously represented the region, said that East County has become a “dumping ground” for SVPs.
County Supervisor Jim Desmond said that for a number of reasons, Borrego Springs would not be conducive for Martinez’s successful treatment, including its remote distance from medical services and law enforcement, as well as frequent power outages, which he said could affect the GPS monitoring that will be used to track Martinez.
Desmond also said the placement was not appropriate due to its close proximity to numerous families with children.
Several residents who addressed Gill said they were accustomed to a quiet lifestyle in which children frequently roam outdoors without close supervision, something that would be disrupted by the presence of a sex offender.
Gill did not make a ruling on Friday, but said he would visit Borrego Springs in the future to gain a better understanding of the area and the residents’ concerns. KUSI requested a chance to visit the property with Judge Gill, but they said that is not allowed.
The properties designated to house the sexually violent predators are owned by Liberty Healthcare, who said they were not aware of kids living in the neighborhood.
