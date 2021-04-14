Judge Freeland declines forcing San Marcos Unified, Oceanside Unified to reopen further

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland declined to force San Marcos Unified and Oceanside Unified School Districts to quicken their school reopening plans, despite pushback from the Parent Association, a group of parents that has been rallying for school to reopen for months.

Judge Freeland ruled that the school districts should be allowed work their way to full capacity at their own pace.

Many parents are perturbed as four other North County districts have reopened fully, such as Carlsbad, Vista, Poway, and San Dieguito.

