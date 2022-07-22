Judge Gill approves conditional release of SVP Michael Martinez to Borrego Springs





BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge David Gill has approved conditional releases of SVP Michael Martinez to Borrego Springs neighborhood, despite intense backlash from the community.

Judge Gill visited the home to see the location firsthand Thursday evening, and decided it was an adequate place for a violent criminal to live.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, released a statement saying “there are many reasons this community is not suitable, including the many kids that live nearby. Sexually Violent Predator Martinez’s horrific crimes should not allow him to live back in any San Diego County neighborhood.”

Disappointing Decision pic.twitter.com/CtYTLzUU0w — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) July 22, 2022

This is a developing story, KUSI will update when more information becomes available.

Below is a photo of Judge Gill’s visit to the Borrego Springs home.

State hospital officials proposed the placement of SVP, Michael Martinez, to a house in Borrego Springs. Judge Gill, visited the home in question to get a better understanding. Will Judge Gill decided to place SVP in Borrego Springs community? https://t.co/NklzVfGPcW pic.twitter.com/JDOmyjTtLm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 22, 2022