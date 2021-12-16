Judge invalidates San Diego’s measure to lift development height limit of 30′

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has hit a wall in their plan to redevelop the 48-acre site that includes the Sports Arena in the Midway District.

A standing policy has prohibited developers from exceeding the development height limit of 30 feet.

In order to lift the height limit and begin redevelopment of the Sports Arena, the city issued a voter-approved ballot measure, in hopes residents would vote to remove the limit.

However, a judge ruled that the city failed to conduct an environmental impact report for taller buildings — before putting Measure E on the ballot.

The judge sided with the nonprofit “Save Our Access,” who initially filed the lawsuit.

A writ of mandate was issued, invalidating the measure all together, meaning the 30-foot height maximum will stay in place.

John McNab, President of Save Our Access, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the judge’s ruling in detail.