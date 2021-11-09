Judge postpones decision on Let Them Breathe lawsuit against mask mandate for California students





VISTA (KUSI) – The Let Them Breathe lawsuit against California’s statewide student COVID-19 mask mandate was heard in court Monday afternoon.

Judge Cynthia Freeland did not make a decision Monday, and said that she wanted to listen to medical experts and their findings before proceeding as the lawsuit concerns all California students in K-12.

