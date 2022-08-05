Judge postpones decision on SVP Douglas Badger’s placement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today there was a hearing for the placement of SVP Douglas Badger, but the judge announced that he will be postponing this decision for two weeks, Aug. 19th.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out at the court house live with more details on today’s hearing.

The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where he would undergo treatment, be monitored by GPS and prohibited from leaving the residence without supervision.

Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

Badger was convicted of offenses including child molestation, kidnapping and forcible oral copulation, with his victims predominately being male strangers, many of them hitchhikers, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been housed at state hospitals since his release from prison in 1997.

If Badger’s placement at the Zuni Trail home is approved, he would be the second such offender to be placed in Borrego Springs within the last year. In July, a judge approved placing SVP Michael Martinez into a home on Running M Road.

Senator Brian Jones, 38th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the hearing.