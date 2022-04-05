Judge rules California law requiring corporate boards to diversity as unconstitutional

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In September of 2018, former California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a measure into law that was designed to boost the diversity of those serving on the boards of publicly-held corporations.

A judge recently ruled that this law — which essentially requires public companies to have at least one board director from an unrepresented group — is unconstitutional.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this measure.