Judge rules to release documents in Rebecca Zahau death investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of Rebecca Zahau learned Monday that their lawsuit against San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore will be moving forward.

The family has sued the sheriff for documents they say he is hiding.

They believe those documents will prove their claim that Rebecca was murdered.

Sheriff Gore asked the court to dismiss the case and said some documents in an investigation are privileged.

The judge denied the sheriff’s request.

Zahau was found hanging from a balcony at the the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado back in 2011.

The sheriff ruled her death a suicide.

Attorney Keith Greer joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates with the case.