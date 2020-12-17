Judge ruling allows San Diego strip clubs and restaurant businesses to remain open





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A judge’s ruling in the lawsuit filed by San Diego strip clubs may affect every restaurant business in San Diego County.

Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled that Pacers and Cheetah’s can remain open despite Governor Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order. But, his ruling goes much farther than that.

In his ruling, the judge says the court, “questions whether there is a rational nexus between the percentage of ICU bed capacity throughout Southern California… and plaintiff’s establishments in San Diego County.”

The ruling continued reading, “Defendants on the other hand, have provided the court with no evidence that plaintiffs providing live adult entertainment, and San Diego businesses with restaurant service… who’ve implemented protocols as directed by the county, have impacted the Southern California region.”

And here is the important part, the judge ruled that “pending the trial of this case, defendants and any government entity or law enforcement officer are hereby enjoined from enforcing the provisions of the cease-and-desist order.”

Judge Wohlfeil’s complete ruling can be read here.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar called into KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego shortly after the ruling to discuss what it means for our local business owners. She emphasized that we are on the brink of disaster, and this ruling at least brings “a little bit of hope” to people as attorney go through the details.