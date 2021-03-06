Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a surprisingly robust 379,000 jobs last month, a sign the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop, vaccinations ramp up, Americans spend more and states ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a pickup from the 166,000 jobs added in January and a loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the 10 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report.