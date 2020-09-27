June Cutter, Candidate for State Assembly 77th District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is a candidate running for State Assembly 77th District against incumbant Brian Maienschein.

Cutter said her opponent won’t debate her citing the debate took place at a community clubhouse on Friday and the Assemblyman failed to attend.

The candidate said she will “Give to the Community, Not Take From It: When elected to the Assembly, I will commit a percentage of my salary to charitable work that benefits the communities of District 77. Specifically, in the upcoming year, I would focus on pandemic recovery efforts that help our schools open safely and our small businesses to recover economically after being subject to extended shut-downs.”