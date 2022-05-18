June Cutter runs for State Assembly 76th District Race





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is one of the three candidates running to represent California’s newly-drawn 76th Assembly District, a North County district that includes Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo.

Cutter, an employment attorney, small business owner, and candidate for State Assembly District 76, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.

Cutter is vying for the seat against Brian Maienschein and Kristie Bruce-Lane.