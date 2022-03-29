June Cutter slams Brian Maienschein for hiding his opposition of suspending the gas tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid record high gas prices, many Republican officials across the State of California have called for Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax.
But, elected Democrats at all levels in the state of California are very reluctant to lower taxes for their voters, because they rejected a plan proposed by Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley not once, but twice.
A new study just ranked San Diego as the least affordable city in the United States, so many believed it would be reasonable to expect the people elected to represent San Diegans to do whatever it takes to lower our cost of living.
But, all four Democrats from San Diego’s Assembly delegation voted against suspending the statewide gas tax both times it was introduced. Both Republicans, Marie Waldron and Randy Voepel, voted in support of the suspension.
But there’s a little more to the story. Assemblyman Brian Maienschein changed his vote against suspending the gas tax, to an abstention before the final count.
It is unclear why Maienschein did this on both votes, but KUSI can confirm it resulted in media outlets reporting that he did not vote on the gas tax suspension.
Maienschein’s Republican opponent in the upcoming election, June Cutter, was quick to call out Maienschein’s “abstention,” and claims he changed his vote because it is an election year.
On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Cutter told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, “the whole point of electing an Assemblymember to go represent you in Sacramento, is so they can vote for you and be your voice. Two times in a row, Assembly Republicans have called for a floor vote on the suspension of the gas tax, and two times in a row, our Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, has first voted party-line with the Democrats, but then quickly changes his vote to an abstention for the final record.”
Cutter slammed Maienschein for the change saying this is not okay. “You’re either with us, or you’re against us. We sent you to Sacramento and you need to exercise your vote,” she explained.
Cutter is campaigning to replace Maienschein to represent California’s 76th Assembly District. Kristie Bruce Lane is also campaigning for the seat.
KUSI reached out to Maienschein for comment, and a chance to appear on our broadcast to explain, but he did not accept.
