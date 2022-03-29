June Cutter slams Brian Maienschein for hiding his opposition of suspending the gas tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid record high gas prices, many Republican officials across the State of California have called for Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax.

But, elected Democrats at all levels in the state of California are very reluctant to lower taxes for their voters, because they rejected a plan proposed by Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley not once, but twice.

A new study just ranked San Diego as the least affordable city in the United States, so many believed it would be reasonable to expect the people elected to represent San Diegans to do whatever it takes to lower our cost of living.

But, all four Democrats from San Diego’s Assembly delegation voted against suspending the statewide gas tax both times it was introduced. Both Republicans, Marie Waldron and Randy Voepel, voted in support of the suspension.

But there’s a little more to the story. Assemblyman Brian Maienschein changed his vote against suspending the gas tax, to an abstention before the final count.

It is unclear why Maienschein did this on both votes, but KUSI can confirm it resulted in media outlets reporting that he did not vote on the gas tax suspension.

Maienschein’s Republican opponent in the upcoming election, June Cutter, was quick to call out Maienschein’s “abstention,” and claims he changed his vote because it is an election year.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Cutter told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, “the whole point of electing an Assemblymember to go represent you in Sacramento, is so they can vote for you and be your voice. Two times in a row, Assembly Republicans have called for a floor vote on the suspension of the gas tax, and two times in a row, our Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, has first voted party-line with the Democrats, but then quickly changes his vote to an abstention for the final record.”

Cutter slammed Maienschein for the change saying this is not okay. “You’re either with us, or you’re against us. We sent you to Sacramento and you need to exercise your vote,” she explained.

Cutter is campaigning to replace Maienschein to represent California’s 76th Assembly District. Kristie Bruce Lane is also campaigning for the seat.

KUSI reached out to Maienschein for comment, and a chance to appear on our broadcast to explain, but he did not accept.

Oops he did it again 😡 Brian Maienschein voted yes to kill today’s floor vote on the gas tax suspension. But changed his vote to an abstention before the final count. Twice in a row! This can’t be real. #AD76 #BreakUpWithBrian pic.twitter.com/dUG1up85Z3 — June Cutter (@junecutter) March 24, 2022

Brian Maienschein refused to take a stance on suspending the gas tax. Families are choosing between gas vs groceries. We need relief now. As your next Assemblywoman, I won’t be afraid to take the fight to the Sacramento politicians & fight for relief where we need it most.#AD76 — June Cutter (@junecutter) March 24, 2022

Dear California Voters: Sacramento Democrats did you real dirty on this one. It’s time to break up with them in 2022. 💔 #BreakUpWithDems #BreakUpWithBrian #AD76 https://t.co/8Aatij4JUM — June Cutter (@junecutter) March 29, 2022

.@BMaienschein had a second chance to save #AD76 voters .51¢ per gallon on gas, but he didn't. He must think his constituents can wait until July for financial relief. #50CentsOffNow #VoteRed pic.twitter.com/mpWB9jUTfu — CAGOP (@CAGOP) March 25, 2022