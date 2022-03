June Cutter’s campaign for California’s 76th Assembly District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In order to combat rising gas prices, San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to ask the state to suspend California’s gas tax for one year.

And yet, this effort was met with resistance in the state Capitol.

Someone who wants to work in the Capitol and represent the interests of San Diegans is June Cutter, candidate for California’s newly-drawn 76th Assembly District.