June jobs report with Justin Hart

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The June jobs report came out last week and it showed a fairly optimistic outlook for America’s economy after the pandemic.

Data Analyst Justin Hart joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the latest in the jobs report on Good Evening San Diego.

Hart described that while thousands more jobs have been added to America’s economy as of late, it still has a long way to go.

Many workers previously in the service industry are also reassessing careers and looking to change industries, which will also open up those positions to others, Hart described.