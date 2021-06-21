Junior Lifeguard program kicks off in Imperial Beach, CA

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 2021 Imperial Beach Junior Lifeguard program kicked off June 21st. It’s a four week program that consists of an AM & PM session.

AM Session, Monday, June 21 thru Friday, July 16, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

PM Session, Monday, June 21 thru Friday, July 16, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The City of Imperial Beach Junior Lifeguard Program is a comprehensive program, designed to teach youth in our community ages 9-17 leadership, self-confidence, and respect for the ocean environment.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina about the program. Mayor Dedina says. “We’re stoked to be out here. The kids love it and learn so much about water safety.” Dedina added that many of the kids who participate in the program continue to come back every year and some even become a Lifeguard.

Participants learn leadership skills, basic life-saving skills, physical fitness, water safety, and ocean awareness.