Juniper & Ivy in Little Italy relaunches a new all-outdoor experience





LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – As restrictions on indoor dining have tightened, San Diego’s Juniper and Ivy located in Little Italy is taking their edgy dining experience outdoors.

The space between Juniper and Ivy and The Crack Shack in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood has been astonishingly re-imagined as a dreamy al fresco dining oasis, “Under the Stars.”

The rotating menu will still be determined by the top local ingredients available that week, by Executive Chef Anthony Wells and Chef de Cuisine Masa Kojima.

Juniper and Ivy will now be open for outdoor dining seven days a week. Reservations are recommended.