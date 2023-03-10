JunkMates San Diego ready to haul your junk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During KUSI’s 5 AM hour of Good Morning San Diego, the founder of JunkMates SD joined Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell via Zoom to discuss his newly created business.

Founder Clark Riedel provided KUSI News with the following information on his new small business:

JunkMates is a premier junk removal service provider that offers top-notch services to commercial and residential clients in San Diego, California. The company’s primary mission is to provide clients with an efficient and hassle-free way to dispose of their unwanted items, making it easy for them to free up valuable space in their homes or offices.

One of JunkMates’ primary value propositions is its commitment to providing excellent customer service. The company prides itself on being responsive, reliable, and professional in all its interactions with clients. They understand that clients often need their services urgently, and they make sure to respond promptly and work around their schedules to ensure they get the job done on time.

Another value proposition of JunkMates is its commitment to sustainability. The company is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment by recycling and disposing of junk responsibly. They work with local recycling centers and donation organizations to ensure that as much of the junk they collect is repurposed or recycled, minimizing waste in landfills and helping out our neighbors that might need furniture or general house supplies.

JunkMates’ services include junk removal, appliance removal, yard waste removal, construction debris removal, and commercial junk removal. They cater to a wide range of clients, including homeowners, renters, real estate agents, property managers, senior living facilities and construction companies. Whether you need to get rid of a single item or clear out an entire property, JunkMates has the expertise and resources to get the job done.

JunkMates’ team of professional junk removers is trained to handle all types of junk, from small items like old furniture and appliances to large and bulky items like construction debris and yard waste. They are equipped with the latest tools and equipment to make the job faster and more efficient, minimizing disruption to your daily routine.

When it comes to pricing, JunkMates offers competitive rates that are based on the volume of junk removed. They provide clients with a free, no-obligation estimate before starting work, ensuring that clients know exactly what they are paying for upfront. Their pricing is transparent, with no hidden fees or charges, making it easy for clients to budget for their services.

Compared to its competitors, JunkMates stands out for its commitment to customer service, sustainability, and professionalism. They offer a wider range of services than many of their competitors and are equipped to handle both residential and commercial projects. Their team of professionals is responsive and reliable, making the junk removal process hassle-free for clients.

JunkMates is an excellent choice for anyone in San Diego who needs a reliable and professional junk removal service. With their commitment to customer service and sustainability, they are well-positioned to serve clients across a wide range of industries and needs.

Need junk removed? Call JunkMates on +1 (858) 740-4750 for a free in person appraisal today!