Jury reaches verdict in manslaughter trial of former MN police officer Kimberly Potter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The former Minnesota police officer, who drew a gun instead of a taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop, was found guilty today.

The jury found Kim Potter guilty on all counts during their fourth day of deliberations.

The 26-year police veteran, who had pleaded not guilty, testified that she mistook her gun for her taser when she fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old black man, during a traffic stop in April.

The defense argued Potter had the right to use deadly force, even if she didn’t know she was doing so.

However, the prosecutor emphasized it was reckless negligence, something that the experienced officer had been trained to prevent.

Potter is being held without bail and will be sentenced on February 18th.

The maximum for first-degree manslaughter in Minnesota is 15 years and for second-degree, it’s 10 years.

Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI News to talk more about this case.