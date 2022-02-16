Jury rules Sarah Palin failed to prove defamation against New York Times

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The jury has ruled that Sarah Palin has failed to prove her defamation case against the New York Times.

Dan Eaton, Legal Analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the jury’s decision in detail.

Palin sued the paper for publishing an editorial that incorrectly linked a map from her political action committee to the 2011 shooting of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Bennet, a former editorial page editor for the Times, testified that he added language to the editorial about there being a clear link, but he quickly issued a correction once he realized his error.

Specifically, a U.S. District court judge dismissed the lawsuit altogether because Palin’s legal team could not show that the Times acted with actual malice.