Just 4% of COVID deaths in San Diego County were people with no underlying conditions

A new CDC report released this weekend found that 94% of COVID deaths were among people with underlying conditions.

Leaving just 6% of deaths in people with no underlying conditions.

Monday, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten announced only 4% of the COVID deaths in San Diego County were in people without any underlying conditions.

Wooten went on to describe how the gradual reopening process outlined by Governor Newsom will be safer and more beneficial to the community moving forward.

Monday’s complete County Press Briefing can be seen below:

