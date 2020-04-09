Just in Time for Foster Youth COVID-19 impact and response

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As a human services organization, Just in Time for Foster Youth provides essential support to transition-age (18-26) foster youth in San Diego. A majority of JIT’s services remain available, but some workshops and large-scale events will be postponed or hosted virtually.

JIT staff is adapting to the new normal by adjusting current routines accordingly, including planning for the future to the best of their ability and using innovative solutions.

The community can help the youth JIT supports, particularly vulnerable to economic challenges.

The obstacles that need to be addressed immediately include food insecurity, lack of basic essentials, loss of income results in a loss of housing, childcare and school closures, and emotional anxiety.

Visit the JIT website at www.jitfosteryouth.org to make a contribution and explore volunteer opportunities.