Just in Time for Foster Youth Walk the Talk event postponed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) was scheduled to hold its 7th Annual Walk the Talk on Saturday but on Thursday announced it would be postponed.

“Due to health concerns, we’re officially postponing our Walk the Talk event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14. We are exploring future dates and creating ways for our supporters to engage in “virtual” auctions and an online paddle raise,” organizers said.

The event was set to raise awareness and resources for transition age foster youth in San Diego County.

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) is a nonprofit organization that serves young people who leave the foster care system at age 18 without a safety net or a family to assist with their transition to adulthood.

