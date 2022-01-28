Just in time for the playoffs, NFL players have stopped testing positive for COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The NFL strongly encouraged all of their players and staff to get vaccinated ahead of the 2021 season.

Furthermore, those who didn’t, had to undergo strict protocols in their personal life and at team activities.

Dozens of players, both vaccinated and unvaccinated tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the season, none of them getting severely ill.

But since the playoffs started, not one player has tested positive.

The NFL even halted their daily coronavirus testing for players, a protocol they were adamant about during the regular season.

Sports Broadcaster Mike Costa broke down the NFL’s strange change in protocol, the playoff outlook, Braxton Burmeister transferring to SDSU and the lawsuits against Dean Spanos with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

The NFL had strict coronavirus protocols throughout the season, and dozens of players still tested positive, most of which were vaccinated. But just in time for the playoffs, the NFL ditched their daily coronavirus testing for players. Full Interview: https://t.co/SArVNu2Lzy pic.twitter.com/GGjsNwiVzt — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 28, 2022