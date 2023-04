Justice Clarence Thomas responds publicly on undisclosed luxury vacations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is the center of widespread controversy this week after it became knownh that he had taken seeral luxery trips with Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow without disclosing them as “gifts”.

The Justice was in violation of failing to report said gifts but not for receiving them.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the situation.