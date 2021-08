Justin Hart analyzes data of masking indoors regardless of vaccination status





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Data Analyst Justin Hart joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to give context to the risks of unmasking.

There is very little risk one can do to prevent viral infection, and protecting those who are older and have comorbidities is most important, explained Hart.

L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Diego Counties are listed by the CDC as having “high” transmission rates.