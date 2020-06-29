Justin Hart breaks down the important facts hidden within rising COVID cases





SAN DIEGO (KUS) – The San Diego County COVID-19 case total rose rapidly over the weekend and health authorities have reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases seven times in the past eight days.

County public health officials reported a single-day record of 497 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Sunday, bringing the county’s totals to 13,334 cases and 361 fatalities.

On Friday, the county reported 440 new cases, the highest number until Sunday. The day before, the county reported 436 new cases.

The death reported Sunday was of a woman who was in her early 60s, officials said. The woman had one or more underlying health conditions.

The county recorded 8,301 tests Saturday and 6% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 3.9%.

As of Sunday, 1,747 (13.1%) cases have required hospitalization and 479 (3.6%) of all cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

In the past seven days, eight community outbreaks were identified, two more than Saturday, officials said. The number of community outbreaks is above the “trigger” of seven in seven days.

