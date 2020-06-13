Justin Hart: Coronavirus guidelines for schools and second wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California recently came out with its guidelines for schools. The new guidelines in a 55-page how-to manual released Monday by California’s Department of Education make clear that everything about school will be different, from start to finish, when the fall term starts. California’s 6.2 million students can expect temperature checks upon entering schools and buses, extensive hand washing throughout the day, physical distancing requirements — in classes, in hallways, at recess, on school buses — and face coverings for students and staff at all times except when eating and drinking.

“The good news is that the language of “must” and “will” has been demoted to “should,” according to data expert, Justin Hart.

The guidelines include new models for classroom instruction, such as rotating students into classes just two days a week with the remainder of days at home doing distance learning or sending half the class to school for “in-person learning” several days a week while the rest of the class stays home for distance learning. The students would alternate each week. Schools might also opt to stagger schedules, with AM-PM rotations of students.

The guidelines suggest temperature checks and hand sanitizing for students and teachers before they enter school campuses and buses.

New rules and seating plans will be applied on school buses to keep students 6 feet (2 meters) apart. One option could be to seat one student per bench and skip every other row, the guidelines say. Choosing seats would not be allowed, students should be seated from the rear of the bus forward to prevent walking past each other.

The guidelines also rule out a number of social activities, such as field trips and school assemblies, and place a variety of restrictions on the act of sharing.