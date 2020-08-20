Justin Hart discusses new study that found asymptomatic transmission is rare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New study tracked 3410 close contacts in Guangzhou, China of 391 index cases and grouped them by COVID-19 symptoms.

The report worked to evaluate the risk for transmission to close contacts in different settings.

The study found that household contact was the main setting for transmission of coronavirus and the risk for transmission among close contacts increased with the severity of index cases.

Data Expert, Justin Hart, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the report and what it means for social distancing.

Hart displayed the findings on a graph he posted to Twitter.

This is important! Every pain we endure b/c of the shutdowns is linked to the belief that asymptomatic transmission is prevalent. New study tracked 3410 close contacts of 391 index cases and grouped them by #COVID19 symptoms. 305 showed NO symptoms… & infected only 1 person! pic.twitter.com/On6bh7XhTu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 18, 2020

More fresh awfulness. So crazy. https://t.co/COGOP2RxEU — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 19, 2020