Justin Hart explains math on SD County staying in orange tier till mid-June





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is “not optimistic” the county will graduate into the least-restrictive of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy tiers before June 15, the date Gov. Gavin Newsom has set to lift remaining restrictions set up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county is in the orange tier of the color-coded system due to an adjusted case rate of five new daily cases per 100,000 people. That is a significant improvement over the week before when that adjusted case rate was 6.2, but it remains well above the fewer-than-two daily cases needed to move into the yellow tier — the reopening plan’s least restrictive — and allow for essentially all businesses to reopen.

To advance, San Diego County would have to report statistics in the yellow tier for two consecutive weeks. Due to the delayed nature of the pandemic and how data is reported, that is unlikely — but not impossible — to happen. The state reports data on counties on Tuesdays.

Data Analyst Justin Hart, joined Good Evening to explain the statistics that are keeping San Diego in the orange tier. ” The problem with this metric was the same problem we had when they came out with it last summer. It’s a catch-22. If more people are getting vaccinated then fewer people will present symptoms and fewer people will have reason to get tested” said Hart.