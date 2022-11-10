Justin Hart: How COVID killed the Red Wave
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we await the final results of the 2022 midterm election, one thing is clear, it was not the “Red Wave” most were predicting.
Political pundits have been quick to blame former President Trump for the lackluster Republican performance, but there may be more to it than meets the eye.
Rational Ground founder Justin Hart wrote a Substack article detailing how “COVID killed the Red Wave.”
Hart describes how election rules in many states have drastically changed since the coronavirus pandemic, and Republican leadership isn’t pushing their voters to play by the new rules.
Hart joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to break down the mail-in vote numbers between Democrats and Republican voters and how the margin of difference between them in regards to the 2020 election was the difference in many races across the country in 2022.