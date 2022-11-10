Justin Hart: How COVID killed the Red Wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we await the final results of the 2022 midterm election, one thing is clear, it was not the “Red Wave” most were predicting.

Political pundits have been quick to blame former President Trump for the lackluster Republican performance, but there may be more to it than meets the eye.

Rational Ground founder Justin Hart wrote a Substack article detailing how “COVID killed the Red Wave.”

Hart describes how election rules in many states have drastically changed since the coronavirus pandemic, and Republican leadership isn’t pushing their voters to play by the new rules.

Hart joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to break down the mail-in vote numbers between Democrats and Republican voters and how the margin of difference between them in regards to the 2020 election was the difference in many races across the country in 2022.

Dems kept nearly 47% of their 2020 homebody voters. GOP, only 40%. 2.2 million voter pulled the lever for Oz in person. Only 1.7 million for Fetterman. 🤷🏻‍♂️

2/ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2022

Wisconsin: Johnson squeaking by as the incumbent.

4/ pic.twitter.com/RifhOvXXbj — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2022

Over the weekend I predicted that legacy Covid policies could seriously soften the Red Wave.https://t.co/GC2JPhrcaf — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2022

7 states changed the way they vote because of Covid fears. Universal mail-in, absentee, curing ballots, deadlines, harvesting ballots. Only 9 rolled things back. Dems adapted. GOP did not. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2022